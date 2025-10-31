Tezpur University Teachers Demand VC’s Removal Over Fraudulent E-books Procurement

The Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the procurement of books and e-resources during the 2024–25 financial year, calling for the immediate removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh to facilitate an impartial investigation.

According to TUTA, Tezpur University received ₹6.5 crore under the University Grants Commission (UGC) Capital Assets scheme, of which approximately ₹4.5 crore was spent on books and e-resources. The Association alleged that the majority of these contracts were awarded to a small group of Delhi-based vendors through a process that appeared arbitrary and in violation of the General Financial Rules (GFR 2017), raising concerns about transparency and governance.

Several of the vendors, Indica Books, Risabh Books, Aadi Books, Metro Books, and Indu Book Services — have previously been linked to the Bodoland University book procurement controversy, which involved allegations of inflated pricing and substandard materials. Their recurrence in Tezpur University’s procurement process, TUTA said, casts doubt on due diligence and institutional oversight.

TUTA further highlighted ₹1.04 crore spent on e-resources that exhibit “alarming signs of irregularity.” Many titles lacked credible publishing details, ISBN verification, or academic authenticity. A review by the Association revealed that several e-books, billed at high rates, were freely available online or of questionable origin. For instance:

Migration Studies, priced at around ₹22,000, matches an open-access publication hosted by IntechOpen.

Bioinorganic Chemistry and Lectures on Biology, each priced similarly and listed under the unverified publisher Freeman Press (Ghaziabad), are freely accessible via Caltech and Biodiversity Library archives.

Handbook of Chemistry closely resembles an older McGraw-Hill edition.

TUTA also noted that some books use a “textbook facade,” mimicking legitimate academic resources while omitting essential features such as exercises, learning objectives, or authentic visuals. Moreover, e-books procured from established vendors were uniformly priced irrespective of subject, suggesting potential inflated billing and misuse of public funds.

“These irregularities have eroded confidence among faculty and the wider academic community,” TUTA stated. The Association urged the UGC, Ministry of Education, and other authorities to conduct a forensic audit of the entire procurement process and to remove the Vice-Chancellor pending inquiry.

“Accountability must begin at the top. When public funds and institutional credibility are compromised, leadership must answer. Immediate removal of the Vice-Chancellor is necessary to ensure a fair and transparent investigation,” the Association added.

TUTA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the academic standards, financial integrity, and public trust that Tezpur University has maintained over the years, urging all stakeholders to support corrective action without delay.

