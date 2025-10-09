Thousands Flood Assam Streets in Massive Rallies for Zubeen Garg Justice

The demand for justice for Assam’s late beloved artist Zubeen Garg continues across Assam, as political and student organisations stage rallies in his memory. In Mukalmua, Congress led a candlelight march, while in Sivasagar, over 2,000 AASU members took to the streets, calling for a thorough investigation into his untimely death.

In Mukalmua, the Congress party organised a candlelight march demanding a thorough investigation and justice in the death of Assam's beloved Zubeen Garg. The event was led by the Nalbari District Congress in collaboration with the Barkhetri Block Congress.

The rally began from Rajiv Bhawan, Barkhetri, with participation from Barkhetri MLA Diganta Barman, Nalbari District Congress President Ratul Patowary, and numerous Congress workers. Prior to the march, the participants paid tribute to the late artist, expressing their respect for his contribution to Assamese art and culture.

As a mark of homage, MLA Diganta Barman performed Zubeen Garg’s popular song "Batore Hekhote”, honouring the life and legacy of the departed artist. The rally underscores the party’s demand for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death.

Meanwhile, in Sivasagar, the Sivasagar District's All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organised a massive protest rally on the streets of Sivasagar, starting from the historic Boarding Playground. On the 21st day since the passing of beloved Assamese artist Zubeen Garg, demands for justice continue unabated.

Over 2,000 participants joined the march, carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Garg’s death. The rally was led by Samiran Phukan, General Secretary of AASU, who guided the demonstrators throughout the event.

The protest highlighted the enduring public sentiment and the collective call for accountability in the late singer’s untimely demise.

