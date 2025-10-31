Thousands Rally in Azara Demanding Justice for Late Singer Zubeen Garg

Thousands of people took to the streets in Azara, demanding justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg, in a massive show of solidarity. The demonstration at Loharghat’s Sasolpara playground drew crowds from across South Kamrup, including the Barduwa-Bagan region, who joined hands in a peaceful yet powerful protest march.

Zubeen Garg’s close friend, Raja Barua, warned that those involved in the conspiracy surrounding the singer’s death would face the wrath of millions of people. Supporting the cause, fellow artist Panchana Rabha emphasized that justice must be delivered by the authorities, or the public will take note and act accordingly.

The crowd marched with slogans such as “Justice for Zubeen Garg,” “Give Zubeen Da Justice,” “We Will Stand United,” and “BJP Government Beware”, reflecting widespread anger and unity across communities and ethnic groups.

The protest was entirely spontaneous, with no artificial organization, and participants voluntarily joined the march to pay tribute and demand accountability for the artist’s untimely death. Zubeen Garg’s friends and colleagues, including Raja Barua and Panchana Rava, were present and actively participated in the demonstration alongside thousands of supporters.

The march highlighted the deep respect and love the public holds for Zubeen Garg and reinforced calls for a transparent investigation into his death.

