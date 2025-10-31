Guwahati: Entire Cinema Hall Booked by Fan to Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg

In an extraordinary gesture of admiration for celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, Rakesh Singh went the extra mile to honor the artist. Demonstrating his deep affection, Singh booked the entire Grand Royal Cines hall in Sixmile, Guwahati exclusively for his cafe employees and their families.

The special screening featured Zubeen Garg’s latest film, Roi Roi Binale, and Singh arranged 107 tickets so that his staff, their families, and close friends could enjoy the movie together. The tribute also comes as a heartfelt reminder of August 14, when Zubeen Garg had personally inaugurated Singh’s cafe, making the connection even more special.

To make the occasion possible, Singh generously granted all employees a work break, ensuring everyone could attend the screening. During the event, attendees celebrated the singer’s legacy by singing his iconic song “Mayabini” and chanting in unison, “Joi Zubeen Da!”

This unique and touching initiative reflects the profound respect and admiration that fans in Guwahati continue to hold for Zubeen Garg, highlighting how his music and presence continue to inspire and unite people across the city.

Also Read: Roi Roi Binale”: Dhubri Cinema Hall Housefull for Assamese Film After 30 Years