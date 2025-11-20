Thousands Rally in Sonari as Adivasi Voices Shake the Streets

Sonari’s streets echoed with the thunderous chants of thousands of Adivasi protesters on Thursday, as demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, land pattas, and an increase in daily wages to ₹551 took centre stage in a massive public demonstration.

The rally—one of the strongest collective shows of Adivasi assertion in recent months—was organised by the All Adivasi Students' Association Of Assam (Charaideo District Committee) and the Adivasi Jani Shakti Sanghati Samiti, with widespread support from local Adivasi community organisations and tea garden workers across Charaideo district.

Two large protest processions, originating from Banfera Tea Estate and Jaboka Tea Estate playgrounds, marched through Sonari and converged in the heart of the town. The united gathering culminated in a powerful protest meeting, amplifying long-standing demands tied to identity, land rights, and labour dignity.