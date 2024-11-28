Three Arrested, Drug Seized in Two Separate Ops in Assam

In a significant operation, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the city police, in collaboration with Chandmari Police Station, raided a drug hideout in the Noonmati area, resulting in the arrest of two drug peddlers and the seizure of a large quantity of heroin.

The raid resulted in the arrest of two drug peddlers identified as Mintu Rahman (28) and Md Dhon Ali (41).

Authorities recovered a total of 50 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 68 grams, as well as 550 empty vials, 4 mobile phones, 10 empty soap cases, and Rs 61,500 in cash.

In addition, two scooters bearing registration (AS01ED9930 & AS02X4814) and a car (AS01BK6723) equipped with a red siren light were also seized.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individuals, signaling a strong step in the region's ongoing fight against drug trafficking.

In a separate operation, drug peddler Azimul Haque was apprehended in Dhubri’s Bisondai, with two containers filled with brown sugar and a bike. Another accomplice managed to escape during the operation.