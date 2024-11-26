Drugs Worth Rs 3.5 Crore Seized in Guwahati, Two Held

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Guwahati Police seized heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore and apprehended two individuals during an operation near NH-37 in Jalukbari on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The operation, based on credible intelligence, was led by ACP Azara in coordination with OC Jalukbari, IC Maligaon, and the Special Operations Group (SOG), under the supervision of DCP WGPD.

An 1109 truck bearing registration AS-18AC-6959 was intercepted during the operation. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 364 grams of heroin concealed in 32 soap cases.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Mofizul Ali (26) and Surat Jamal (30).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the drugs were being transported from Manipur to Guwahati. The arrested individuals have been taken into custody, and necessary legal actions have been initiated against them.

This operation highlights the persistent threat of drug trafficking in the region and underscores the Guwahati Police’s commitment to combating this menace. Further investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and dismantle the network involved.