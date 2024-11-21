One Held with 121 Grams of Suspected Heroin in Assam's Boko

A Special Task Force (STF) team seized a contraband shipment of suspected heroin and arrested one individual in connection with a smuggling operation in Assam’s Boko on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence about the potential transportation of illicit substances, the STF intercepted a public vehicle with registration number AS01FC8114 under the jurisdiction of Boko Police Station in Kamrup.

During the search, the team apprehended Sorif Ali (41), a resident of Jamlai, and recovered nine soap boxes containing heroin, weighing a total of 121 grams (excluding the soap boxes). The authorities also seized a mobile phone and cash from the arrested peddler.

The seizure was made in strict adherence to the norms of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations and formalities are ongoing as authorities work to dismantle the smuggling operation.