Thumping Victory For BJP In Assam Municipal Polls, Wins 75 Civic Bodies

The BJP has secured a thumping victory in the Assam Municipal Board elections by winning 75 civic bodies out of 80, according to results declared by the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC).
Meanwhile, BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won two Municipal boards, taking the total tally of the alliance to 77.
Out of the 977 wards, the BJP won in 742 while AGP won 65 wards in the state. The total stands at 807.
“The grand victory of @BJP4Assam in the #AssamMunicipalElection reflects the trust of all sections of the society in Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayaas. Grateful to the people for this massive mandate,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on the victory.
The BJP had fielded 825 candidates, followed by Congress with 706 candidates and AGP fielded some 243 candidates.
On the other hand, the Opposition Congress only managed to secure only 71 wards (one municipal board). Independent candidates won two municipal boards.
Interestingly, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) were able to open its account in the state by winning two wards – one each in Tinsukia and Lakhimpur Municipal Board.
Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the candidates and said that it was the beginning of honest and clean politics in Assam.
The ASEC, in its notification, said that no untoward incidents like booth capturing or similar poll related violence took place and the election concluded peacefully.
No requests for re-poll have been received, it added.
Notably, this was the first time Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were used in the state's municipal polls.
