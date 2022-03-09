Thumping Victory For BJP In Assam Municipal Polls, Wins 75 Civic Bodies

The BJP has secured a thumping victory in the Assam Municipal Board elections by winning 75 civic bodies out of 80, according to results declared by the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC).

Meanwhile, BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won two Municipal boards, taking the total tally of the alliance to 77.

Out of the 977 wards, the BJP won in 742 while AGP won 65 wards in the state. The total stands at 807.

“The grand victory of @BJP4Assam in the #AssamMunicipalElection reflects the trust of all sections of the society in Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayaas. Grateful to the people for this massive mandate,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on the victory.