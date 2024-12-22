Tiger Kills Man in Assam's Kaliabor, Dismembered Body Found

The dismembered remains of a man were found in a horrifying state, believed to be the result of a fatal tiger attack in Assam’s Kaliabor Tea Estate on Sunday morning.

The victim, identified as Basudev Karmakar, aged 60, had been missing since Saturday.

The remains were discovered near the boundary of the tea garden, adjacent to the Kamakhya Reserve Forest. Reports suggest that the victim had entered the garden to collect leaves for his goats when the tiger attacked.

In a chilling development, the same tiger reportedly attacked another woman in the same area on Saturday.

This tragic incident underscores the growing human-wildlife conflict in the region, with local residents living in constant fear of such attacks. Immediate action is needed to address the threat posed by wildlife and ensure the safety of the community.