Tinsukia Police Nab Two ULFA-I Militants with Arms in Jagun

The Tinsukia Police apprehended two hardcore members of the United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, sources said.

Sources said that the two ULFA-I members were nabbed from Tinkupani Reserved Forest in Jagun on Friday.

The duo has been identified as Nabajit Asom and Nitul Asom. Sophisticated lethal weapons were seized from their possession, sources added.

According to reports, the two militants had recently fled from a ULFA-I camp in Myanmar, carrying arms and ammunition.

They are currently being interrogated by the Lekhapani Police.