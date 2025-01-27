"We Face Issues Accepting ULFA-I’s Demands": Assam CM on Peace Talks

A day after the United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) claimed responsibility for multiple IED explosions in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue on Monday. The militant group had stated that the blasts, including those in Lalmati near Beharbari and Rehabari, were part of their protest against India’s Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Advertisment

Responding to the claims, CM Sarma stated, "I have not received any reports about a bomb explosion by ULFA-I in Guwahati. If such actions have taken place, I urge everyone involved to refrain from such activities."

Emphasizing the need for peace, he remarked, "The people of Assam now seek peace. If Paresh Baruah himself leads the way towards this peaceful environment, I would be even happier."

The Chief Minister further added, "If we ever receive a message from Paresh Baruah stating that no bomb explosions have occurred, that would bring us joy. But if he claims that bombings have taken place, it would deeply sadden us."

On the possibility of dialogue with the ULFA-I leader, Sarma acknowledged that phone conversations with Paresh Baruah had taken place. However, he noted, "You all are aware of his demands, and we face difficulties in accepting them."

The ULFA-I, which has been demanding Assam's sovereignty, remains one of the key insurgent groups in the region.

Also Read: ULFA-I Claims Responsibility for Republic Day Explosions in Guwahati