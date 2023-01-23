Assam: 2 Killed As Truck Smuggling Coal Turns Turtle

Two people including the driver of a truck were killed after the vehicle turned turtle in Assam’s Tinsukia, officials informed on Monday.
According to reports, the incident took place at Ledo town in Jagun in the Tinsukia district. The truck that was involved in the incident was reportedly smuggling coal.
The driver of the truck was among the two who died on the spot in the resulting accident. Meanwhile, two others were also injured in the incident.
Moreover, it has come to the fore that the coal smuggling racket tried to hide the entire incident, however, it came to light after police recovered the wrecked truck.
It may be noted that yesterday, a Service Selection Board (SSB) jawan died on spot after being hit by a traveler in Assam’s Sonapur.
According to sources, the incident took place in front of Sonapur College gate when he was trying to cross the road and a speeding traveler hit him. The deceased has been identified as S Benjamin hailing from Manipur.
Following the incident, the traveler plunged into a pond in Kachutali pathar village and the passengers on it survived the accident. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle tried to flee the scene.
Earlier in the day, one person died and 14 others were injured in a mishap in Karbi Anglong district.
According to reports, the incident took place at a picnic spot at Longvoku in Karbi Anglong’s Manja. The incident took place as the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident after its brakes failed.
One person on the vehicle died on the spot, while 14 other sustained injuries in the incident. They deceased person was identified as Rakesh Kru.
It came to the fore that the group was travelling from Morigaon and was headed for a picnic at Manja.
The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
An investigation into the incident was launched, officials informed.