Assam: 2 Killed As Truck Smuggling Coal Turns Turtle

Two people including the driver of a truck were killed after the vehicle turned turtle in Assam’s Tinsukia, officials informed on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Ledo town in Jagun in the Tinsukia district. The truck that was involved in the incident was reportedly smuggling coal.

The driver of the truck was among the two who died on the spot in the resulting accident. Meanwhile, two others were also injured in the incident.

Moreover, it has come to the fore that the coal smuggling racket tried to hide the entire incident, however, it came to light after police recovered the wrecked truck.

