Maharashtra-Sourced Lali Gur Driving Illegal Liquor Industry in Assam’s Tinsukia

A major syndicate involving Lali Gur (molasses) has come to light in Tinsukia, Upper Assam, where it is alleged that hundreds of tons of non-edible gur, transported by rail from Maharashtra, are being used for the illicit production of country liquor.

Assam Government’s Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs are now investigating the operation that spans across several villages and tea estates in the region.

The Lali Gur, which is unsuitable for human consumption and typically used in animal feed, is reportedly being sold under the guise of animal feed in the region. Several influential businessmen in Tinsukia are said to be at the heart of this operation, with large quantities being brought in through the Siding Bazar.

Sources suggest that Lali Gur is being used to make cheap, illegal country liquor, leading to an alarming rise in the unregulated alcohol trade. The product is allegedly being sold to rural areas and tea estates, where it is contributing to health risks and social issues.

Key players in the syndicate include Tinsukia Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd., headed by businessman Vinod Gharawat, along with Rasi Wasiya and Ashwini Gupta, who are also reportedly involved in the operation. This trade is said to have significant consequences, with rural communities facing the dangers of alcohol abuse, particularly in areas where law enforcement has struggled to contain the illegal liquor market.

Despite the Assam Police's increased efforts to tackle illegal liquor production and distribution, the state's involvement in promoting Lali Gur for such illicit purposes has sparked concern and backlash.

