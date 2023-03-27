Assam TMC Urges ECI to Defer Delimitation Exercise

The Assam Trinamool Congress party urged the Election Commission of India to defer the delimitation process in the state and issued a list of reasons to support their request.

A memorandum was submitted to the ECI on March 22 where they urged to defer the ongoing Delimitation Exercise which will be in force for only 3 years and to carryout it from 2026 along with the Delimitation process in the entire Country.

To support their request, TMC issued a set of reasons citing National Register of Citizens (NRC), population census among several others in its memorandum.

At first, the memorandum stated the delimitation process in Assam which started in the 2003-04 was postponed in 2008 on the consensus arrived among the political parties that the delimitation exercise in Assam shall be taken only after completion of updating of NRC. Although the final updated list of NRC was published on August, 2019, nearly names of 19 lakhs applicants were dropped from the final list and as per NRC procedure they were not given the reasons of rejection of their names, for which they have not yet been able to file appeal petition to review their cases for inclusion of their names in NRC.

Under this backdrop without finalizing the entire process of NRC, without identifying the foreigners, the purpose of postponement of delimitation exercise in Assam in 2008 will serve no purpose, the memorandum added.