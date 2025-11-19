Tourism Department Recruitment Scam:Two Accused Held by CM Vigilance

In a breakthrough in the long-pending Tourism Department recruitment scam, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance (CM Vigilance Cell) on Tuesday night arrested Ananya Borthakur and Pranjal Bora, both accused of illegally securing government jobs through fraudulent means.

According to officials, the scam dates back to 2010–2012, during the tenure of then Tourism Minister Rokibul Hussain.

Borthakur, who was posted in Delhi, and Bora, posted in Nagaon, are among eight individuals accused of manipulating the recruitment process to obtain appointments in the department.

The CM Vigilance had earlier registered a case under Sections 13/25 following a preliminary investigation. The probe revealed that several appointees lacked the mandatory educational qualifications required for key posts.

The candidates currently under scrutiny in the Assam Tourism recruitment scam include:

Hiran Kumar Saikia, Saymeen Mannan, Mehjubin Begum, Gautam Gogoi, Madhab Das, and Nayanmoni Pamegam.

Former Tourism Minister Rokibul Hussain, a senior Congress leader, was reportedly overseeing the recruitment process during the period in question. These revelations have raised sharp concerns about the integrity and transparency of government hiring at the time.

