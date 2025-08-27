Addl. Commissioner of State GST, Kar Bhawan, Arrested By CM Vigilance

Following a day long operation, the CM Vigilance on Wednesday evening arrested Shakeel Saadullah. Officials confirmed that he was taken into custody after prolonged interrogation throughout the day.

Advertisment

During the raid, the CMV team seized as many as 15 bank account books belonging to different banks, along with documents related to landed property, household items, and furniture. The search also extended to the residence of Sadullah’s chartered accountant, Anup Mour, where documents connected to Sadullah’s assets were examined.

The Chief Minister’sVigilance (CMV) on Wednesday launched a major operation in Lakhimi Nagar,Guwahati, targeting alleged undisclosed assets of Additional Commissioner of State GST, Kar Bhawan (Govt. Of Assam), Shakeel Saadullah. The raids, which began around 8 a.m., are being carried out simultaneously at multiple locations.

A large team fromCM Vigilanceis conducting searches at the third floor of Block A in Subham Enclave, Hatigaon, focusing on the residence Saadullah.

In parallel, another CM Vigilance team is carrying out a raid at House No. 21 on Vinayak Path. Authorities reportedly found substantial assets and furniture during the searches at both locations.

Sources indicate that the targeted properties include several commercial establishments across Guwahati, in addition to land and residential holdings. Information has also emerged regarding a parlour named Rainbow and a nursery connected to the case.

Also Read: West Bengal Man Alleges Multi-Crore Fraud by Guwahati Woman, Files Complaint with CM Vigilance