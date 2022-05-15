Train Services Affected Due To Flooding At Haflong Railway Station

Train services were hit in Haflong after the flooding of the new Haflong railway station in Assam on Sunday following incessant and heavy rainfall over the last few days.

The Haflong railway station saw heavy flooding on Sunday after heavy rains lashed several parts of the state.

Normal life was disrupted in the Dima Hasao district of Assam due to flooding as hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the railway station.

Meanwhile, around 25,000 people across six districts in Assam have been affected by artificial floods triggered by heavy rain this year.

Moreover, three people including a woman died in landslides triggered by the incessant rains in Haflong in Dima Hasao district yesterday.

The water of several rivers are gradually increasing following incessant rains and the water in Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark.