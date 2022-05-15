Bus Service Between Keylong And Leh Resumes After 8 Months

Bus services between Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district to Leh in Ladakh resumed after a gap of eight months on Sunday.

The services had been suspended in light of the winters on this route in Himachal Pradesh, reported ANI.

Sub-divisional officer of Keylong, Priya Nagta flagged off the bus carrying 17 passengers today morning after the snow was cleared off a month and a half sooner than usual this year.

The bus will make it easier for direct travel from Delhi to Leh via Keylong in two shifts from Keylong to Leh and Leh to Delhi.