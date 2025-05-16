Two Years On, SI Junmoni Rabha’s Family Awaits Justice and Closure

Today marks the second death anniversary of Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha. A small-scale memorial event was held at her residence to observe the occasion. Residents from the surrounding areas gathered early in the morning to pay their respects.

Advertisment

The ceremony was solemn and simple, reflecting the ongoing grief felt by the family and the community. Despite the passage of two years, locals expressed their deep resentment over what they describe as a lack of justice in Junmoni Rabha’s case.

Her mother, who has endured these two years alone, continues to seek answers. Adding to the family's sorrow, Junmoni's elder brother passed away nearly six months after her death.

Family members also revealed that the money handed over to the CBI during the investigation has still not been returned, nor has there been any further communication from the agency. The continued silence and inaction have only added to the pain of the bereaved family.

Also Read: CBI Orders Dept Inquiry Against 7 Cops Linked to Junmoni Rabha Case