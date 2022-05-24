Meghalaya: BJP Demands Resignation of CM Conrad Sangma

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Meghalaya state unit has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma over alleged corruption.

The BJP’s demand has come in the aftermath of the collapse of the dome of the under-construction assembly building of the state in New Shillong Township.

Notably, the BJP is a constituent of the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya.

“Conrad Sangma should resign as chief minister of Meghalaya. He has been unsuccessful in fighting corruption,” Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak said.

Marak further reportedly claimed that the “BJP approved appointment” of Conrad Sangma as chief minister of Meghalaya anticipating “good governance and all round development of the state with zero corruption”.

“Everyone is disappointed as the poor remained poor and weak perished, including the youths who are stranded without job opportunities,” he added.

The Meghalaya BJP further dared CM Conrad Sangma to order a CBI inquiry into the incident of collapse of dome of the under-construction assembly building of the state in New Shillong Township.

Marak also stated that people are disappointed and have lost faith in Conrad Sangma and therefore wants him to step down owning moral responsibility for failing to tackle corruption.

Meanwhile, the chief minister inspected the site on Tuesday where the dome was collapsed. CM Sangma in a tweet said, "After the inspection on-site at the New Assembly Building, a High Power Committee meeting was held today. A Third Party Audit will investigate the matter concerning the collapse of the dome."