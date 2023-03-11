Udalguri Encounter: CID Reveals Identity of Deceased, Family Demands Probe

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has revealed the exact identity of the man who was killed in the firing incident in Assam's Udalguri that occurred last month.

The CID has confirmed that the deceased man in the encounter was Dimbeswar Muchahary, a resident of Jengrengpara village under Gobardhana Police Station of Baska district.

Dimbeswar’s body was handed over to his family members from the morgue at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the presence of the Kokrajhar Police.

Meanwhile, after receiving Dimbeswar’s body, his family members expressed their anger and demanded a probe into it.

Dimbeswar’s brother said, “Why was my brother shot instead of Kenaram? We demand justice and a detailed investigation into this. The police and the CID did not inform us anything in relation to the incident. We just received the body after post mortem was conducted. We also appeal Assam chief minister to help us so that we can sustain our lives.”