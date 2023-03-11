Udalguri Encounter: CID Reveals Identity of Deceased, Family Demands Probe

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has revealed the exact identity of the man who was killed in the firing incident in Assam's Udalguri that occurred last month.
The CID has confirmed that the deceased man in the encounter was Dimbeswar Muchahary, a resident of Jengrengpara village under Gobardhana Police Station of Baska district.
Dimbeswar’s body was handed over to his family members from the morgue at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the presence of the Kokrajhar Police.
Meanwhile, after receiving Dimbeswar’s body, his family members expressed their anger and demanded a probe into it.
Dimbeswar’s brother said, “Why was my brother shot instead of Kenaram? We demand justice and a detailed investigation into this. The police and the CID did not inform us anything in relation to the incident. We just received the body after post mortem was conducted. We also appeal Assam chief minister to help us so that we can sustain our lives.”
In a statement, the CID said, “It may be recalled that a firing took place on 24/02/2023 at Dhansirikhuti village under Rowta PS, between a team of Udalguri Police and dacoits, one person was killed and two Police personnel received bullet injuries. Initially the body was identified and claimed by the family members of one Sri Kenaram Boro. Udalguri police handed over the body to Smt Savitri Basumatary (mother of Sri Kenaram Boro), who performed the last rites. Later the body was claimed by the family members of one Sri Dimbeswar Muchahary. To establish the identity of the deceased, CID exhumed the dead body and got the DNA Analysis done. The scientific analysis revealed that the body is that of Sri Dimbeswar Machahary.”
A day after the incident, Dimbeswar’s wife had claimed that the person who was shot dead was her husband and she also demanded his body to be brought back to their home.
On February 26, two days after the incident, the Assam police denied the case of mistaken identity. The encounter was carried out by the Udalguri Police when they went to arrest Kenaram, who was a prime accused in several armed robbery cases with a similar modus operandi.
The body was handed over with a written receipt of the mother of the deceased in presence of two witnesses after the inquest and post mortem was conducted by following proper procedure, officials claimed.