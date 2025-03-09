Udalguri Student Goes Missing After HS Exam, Family in Distress

A 20-year-old student hailing from Dhansiri Tea Estate in Assam’s Udalguri district has gone missing since Friday (March 7), sources said.

The missing student has been identified as Benika Sonatan, sources said. She had reportedly traveled to Mazbat Higher Secondary School to appear for her Higher Secondary (HS) final examination but has not returned home since then.

Worried about her whereabouts, her family has been left in distress. Following her disappearance, a missing person report was lodged today at the Lalpani Police Outpost. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.