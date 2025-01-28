Mother-Daughter Duo Killed in Elephant Attack in Assam’s Udalguri

A woman and her daughter were tragically killed in a wild elephant attack at their residence in Assam’s Udalguri district on Monday night.

The victims, identified as Lalmek Karmakar (60) and her daughter Apu Karmakar (35), were asleep when a herd of elephants strayed into their village in Dimakuchi and allegedly attacked their house. Both died on the spot.

Local police and villagers later arrived to assess the situation, and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Earlier last month, an individual lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant near Rani’s Pitbari, located close to Guwahati city.

The incident took place when the victim, identified as 45-year-old Baida Boro from Rani's Puranbari locality, ventured into a nearby forest area to cut straw.

The elephant suddenly attacked, causing immediate fatal injuries.

