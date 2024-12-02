ULFA-I Impersonator Held for Extortion in Tinsukia, Another Absconding

A youth has been apprehended by the Pengeri Police for impersonating as a cadre of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), sources said on Monday.

As per sources, the apprehended youth has been identified as Mintu Moran, hailing from Tinsukia’s Kakopathar. He allegedly demanded money from a local businessman posing as an ULFA-I cadre.

Sources further said that another individual involved in extortion, named Surajit Moran, is currently absconding.

The duo reportedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the businessman in the name of ULFA-I. Mintu Moran was produced in judicial custody by the Pengeri Police following his arrest. Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused.