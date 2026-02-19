Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Arrive in Assam Today

Amid preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in the state on a three-day visit beginning Thursday night.

Shah is scheduled to land at Silchar Airportat 9 PM after flying in from Kolkata. He will spend the night at the CRPF guesthouse in Dayapur, Udharbond. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to be present at the airport to receive him.

The visit has generated considerable enthusiasm among BJP workers, particularly as the Home Minister Shah is set to visit the India–Bangladesh border area in Katigora of Cachar district for the first time.

On Friday, Shah will travel to Natanpur in the Katigora subdivision to inaugurate the Vibrant Village-2 programme at the BSF camp there. The initiative aims to strengthen infrastructure and development in border villages. Along with the Assam event, the HM Shah will virtually launch the Vibrant Village programme in 15 states and two Union Territories across the country.

During the programme, Home Minister Shah is expected to interact with BSF personnel and residents. He will also address a public gathering, where Chief Minister Sarma and several state ministers and Members of Parliament are likely to be present.

After completing the programme in Katigora on Friday, Shah will return to Kumbhirgram Airport and proceed directly to Tripura for the next leg of his tour.

On Saturday, the Home Minister will participate in the CRPF’s annual day parade at the Arjun Bhogeshwar Barua Sports Complex in Guwahati. Officials said this is the first time that the CRPF annual day parade is being held in the Northeast, marking a significant moment for the region.