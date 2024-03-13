Amit Shah's Assam Visit Cancelled, To Take Place After LS Polls

Union home minister Amit Shah's March 14 Assam visit has been cancelled, sources on Tuesday claimed. Amit Shah who was supposed to inaugurate the grand Bardowa project will now not be coming to Assam.
As of now, no information regarding the reason for his visit being cancelled have not surfaced. According to sources, he will now visit Assam only after the Lok Sabha elections.
As reported earlier, Amit Shah was to engage in party meetings and also address public gatherings during his visit ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
As a part of the campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah was scheduled to conduct rallies in Margherita in Tinsukia and Nazira in Sivasagar. On March 15, he was to address a townhall program in Guwahati, Bhabesh Kalita had said.
Amit Shah was also set to inaugurate the Bardowa Project in Assam’s Nagaon district which is the birthplace of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva, on March 15. This was informed by Assam Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika.
The project, worth Rs 188 crore, entails the development of Batadrava Than as a centre of art, culture, and spiritualism. The state government has taken up the Batadrava Than beautification project with a cost of Rs 188 crore covering an area of 165 bigha.