Unseen Video of Zubeen Garg Sparks Grief and Questions Across Assam

A newly surfaced video showing Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg in his final moments has gone viral, giving fans a haunting glimpse of the tragic incident that claimed his life. In the footage, Zubeen is seen entering the water without wearing a life jacket.

The video reveals that Zubeen was not particularly keen on swimming that day. Members of his entourage reportedly tried to persuade him to enter the water. He was Accompanied by his manager Siddharth, friend Shekhar Goswami, and his brother Sandeepan Garg.

In the clip, someone asks, “Zubeen da, should you wear a life jacket?” Zubeen replies calmly, “I’ll wear it.” Moments later, another voice says, “No need, just go like that,” and even offers to give him a push.

The identity of the person urging him remains unknown. Another voice can be heard saying, “Take Zubeen da along.”

The video ends there. What followed off-camera was the tragic accident that shocked fans across Assam and beyond, taking away one of the state’s most beloved singers.

Since its release, the video has stirred a wave of grief, shock, and concern among Zubeen’s fans. Many have demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, seeking answers to questions that remain unanswered.

ALSO READ: “I Can Never Be Like Zubeen”: Papon Mahanta Mourns Assam’s Musical Icon