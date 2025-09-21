Zubeen Garg to be Laid to Rest at Hatimura in Sonapur: Sources

The final resting place of late music legend Zubeen Garg has been confirmed in Sonapur’s Hatimura on the outskirts of Guwahati city, according to reliable sources.

All necessary preparations are currently being made at the site for the cremation the legendary singer.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the arrangements through a video conference, with the Chief Secretary overseeing the preparations on the ground.

Earlier yesterday, the Chief Minister had informed that a Cabinet meeting would be held today evening at 6 pm to decide on the cremation venue. He said that the state will ensure a dignified and heartfelt farewell to Zubeen Garg, honouring his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture.

Meanwhile, at time of filing this report, Zubeen’s cortege is being taken to Kahilipara with a sea of people walking alongside.

From his Kahilipara home, Zubeen’s mortal remains will later be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, where his fans will be able to pay their last respects to the musical legend who defined an era for Assam.

