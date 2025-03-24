Assam: Mahbubul Hoque Gets Bail in Fifth Case, Court Stays Proceedings in Others

The Gauhati High Court on Monday granted interim bail to University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque in a case registered at Dhekiajuli police station.

Advertisment

This marks the fifth case in which Hoque has been granted bail, bringing him closer to release after multiple legal battles.

Earlier, Hoque had secured bail in two cases filed in Patharkandi, while cases registered in Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Goalpara have been put on hold following court directives.

With the latest court order in his favor, Mahbubul Hoque is likely to be released soon.

Also Read: USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque Re-arrested in Dhekiajuli Case