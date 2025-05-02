Violence, Chaos Mar First Phase of Assam Panchayat Elections

The first phase of the Assam panchayat elections was marred by widespread unrest, violence, and allegations of electoral malpractice across several districts, raising serious concerns over the conduct and integrity of the voting process.

In South Karimganj's Dalgram polling station, tensions ran high as a physical altercation broke out between supporters of rival groups. What began as a heated exchange soon escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in multiple injuries. At least three individuals were hospitalized following the incident, underscoring the volatile atmosphere surrounding the polls.

In another dramatic development, an independent candidate, Pankaj Bhuyan, was caught in a storm of public outrage in Narayanpur. Bhuyan, who is contesting for a ward member seat, allegedly attempted to distribute money to voters late at night in a neighbouring ward—outside his own jurisdiction. Villagers, upon realizing the alleged vote-buying attempt, detained Bhuyan until midnight. He was later rescued by police personnel. Notably, Bhuyan is known to be a close aide and representative of sitting MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan. The incident triggered high tensions in the area and raised serious questions about misuse of influence and electoral ethics.

Meanwhile, in Cachar's Katigorah constituency, chaos erupted at Polling Station No. 2 of Phulbari-Tarinipur Gaon Panchayat. According to reports, a group of individuals forcefully entered the booth with the intent to capture it and began assaulting polling agents and others present. The situation quickly deteriorated, halting voting for nearly an hour. Several people were reportedly injured in the melee. Polling resumed only after security was tightened at the site.

Electoral violence was also reported in the Missamari area under Sonitpur district’s Dhekiajuli constituency, where senior BJP worker Rabindra Dey was allegedly attacked by rival supporters of ward candidate Leela Newar. The assault sparked widespread anger among local BJP workers and villagers, who surrounded the Missamari police station late at night, demanding justice.

Allegations of poll manipulation were also raised at the Laipuli Middle English School polling station in Tinsukia district. Reports surfaced that polling officials were coercing voters to cast their ballots in favour of the BJP by promoting the party’s symbol inside the polling booth—an act that blatantly violates electoral norms.

As of now, polling in other areas such as Tinsukia town and its surrounding regions, including the high-stakes zones of Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and Majuli, has remained largely peaceful.

Voters in 22 Zila Parishads, 7 Anchalik Parishads, 86 Gaon Panchayats, and 860 wards are participating in this critical phase of local body elections, which are widely seen as a precursor to the 2026 Assam Assembly polls.

The string of violent and unethical incidents has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a democratic exercise at the grassroots level, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of electoral laws and greater vigilance from the State Election Commission.