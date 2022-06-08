Assam

Violence On Voting Day In Karbi Anglong, 1 Injured

Allegations were made against the ruling party for distributing money in return for votes last night ahead of today’s voting for KAAC elections.
Violence On Voting Day In Karbi Anglong, 1 Injured
A screengrab from a video of the violence that broke out in Karbi Anglong last night
Pratidin Time

Violence broke out at night on Tuesday at Socheng Dhenta in which one person was injured ahead of elections for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

According to reports, violence broke out at number 17 Rongbongway in Socheng Dhenta in Assam’s Karbi Anglong over allegations of distribution of cash for votes.

Allegations were made against the ruling party for distributing money in return for votes last night ahead of today’s voting for KAAC elections.

Some unidentified people allegedly distributed money on behalf of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kache Rongpipi.

Also Read
Voting Begins For KAAC Elections In Assam

Meanwhile, one person was injured in the ensuing scuffle. He has been identified as Dorsing Kramso.

It may be noted that voting for KAAC elections in Assam began at 7.30 am today and will take place till 4.30 pm.

Voting will take place today for a total of 26 council constituencies and will be undertaken across 906 polling stations.

As many as 7,40,060 voters will decide the fate of 154 candidates who stood for the elections.

Meanwhile, by-elections are also taking place today for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Also Read
Covid-19 Cases In India Jumps 41% In One Day
Assam
violence
Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC)

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com