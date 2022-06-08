Violence On Voting Day In Karbi Anglong, 1 Injured

Violence broke out at night on Tuesday at Socheng Dhenta in which one person was injured ahead of elections for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

According to reports, violence broke out at number 17 Rongbongway in Socheng Dhenta in Assam’s Karbi Anglong over allegations of distribution of cash for votes.

Allegations were made against the ruling party for distributing money in return for votes last night ahead of today’s voting for KAAC elections.

Some unidentified people allegedly distributed money on behalf of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kache Rongpipi.