Visually Impaired Bihpuria Students Experience Zubeen Garg’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’

In a heartwarming initiative, visually impaired students of a school in Bihpuria were given a special opportunity to watch Assamese icon Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale.

Since its release, access to cinema halls had been limited for specially-abled students, making this screening a long-awaited experience. The event was organised with the support of Nar Bayan from Lakhimpur and Rituraj Borbora from Jorhat, who spent time personally assisting the students.

The programme began with a live rendition of Jubin Garg’s song “Mayabini”, after which the film was screened. Though the students could not see the screen, they experienced the story and emotions through auditory cues and the presence of Jubin Garg’s performance, leaving them visibly moved.

The initiative highlighted the importance of accessibility in arts and culture, allowing these students to experience the magic of cinema firsthand while celebrating the legacy of one of Assam’s most iconic artists.

