GMC Launches ‘Mayabini’ Hearse Van in Zubeen's Memory; Service To Be Free of Cost

In a tribute to Assam’s beloved music icon Zubeen Garg, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Tuesday inaugurated a new hearse van service (Swargrath) named ‘Mayabini’. The vehicle, dedicated to the memory of the late artist, has been launched with support from Federal Bank under its CSR initiative.

The ceremonial inauguration was conducted by Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah at a public event organised in Guwahati. City Mayor Mrigen Saharia was also present. Speaking at the programme, the Minister Mallabaruah said the initiative reflects not just a public service effort but also the eternal emotional bond Zubeen Garg shared with the people of Assam.

The ‘Mayabini’ hearse van, also being referred to as Muktirath, will be available completely free of cost to the residents of Guwahati. GMC will operate the service to assist grieving families in transporting the bodies of their deceased loved ones with dignity.

GMC officials informed that the vehicle has been named ‘Mayabini’ as a symbolic gesture to keep the memory and legacy of Zubeen Garg alive among the people.

The GMC also announced future plans to expand this service. In the coming days, GMC intends to introduce three more such hearse vans, which will be named after Zubeen Garg’s favourite tree, the Nahor (Mesua) tree.

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the Guwahati Riverfront project on November 7.

