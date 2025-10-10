Who Is Behind the 16 Lakh Tag on Zubeen Garg’s 5 Lakh Mic?

Shocking revelations have emerged in the case of alleged financial irregularities linked to the construction of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg’s Jonali studio, with Shekharjyoti Goswami facing serious accusations of embezzlement.

According to CID investigations, the microphone used by Zubeen Garg in the Jonali studio in Zoo Road, Guwahati, which was allegedly worth 16 lakh, was actually purchased for just 5,08,474.

The discrepancy has raised serious questions about financial misconduct during the studio’s setup.

CID sources reveal that Shekhar Goswami and Siddharth Sharma, who were entrusted with overseeing the studio’s construction and equipment procurement, allegedly siphoned off substantial amounts during purchases.

During questioning, both accused have reportedly confessed to irregularities, admitting to manipulating costs and expenses.

Receipts obtained by Pratidin Time show the actual purchase costs of various studio equipment, contradicting the inflated amounts that were reportedly documented.

While Shekhar Goswami acquired a three-story building, Zubeen Garg did not have the financial capacity to construct his own residence for years after.

In an earlier interview with Pratidin Time, Zubeen Garg had described the studio instruments as high-tech, imported equipment from the U.S., expressing excitement about the studio’s potential.

He had also mentioned a microphone brought by Siddharth, which later became the subject of CID scrutiny.

Over 20 songs were dubbed using that microphone, highlighting its significance in the studio’s operations.

The case has sparked outrage among Zubeen Garg’s fans, as questions mount over mismanagement and financial exploitation of Zubeen’s resources.

