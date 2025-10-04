“Shekharjyoti’s Statements Shouldn’t Be in Public Unless Verified”— Senior Journalist Manoj Goswami

Manoj Kumar Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of a private satellite news channel, has expressed concern over recent statements made by Shekhar Goswami regarding the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

In a Facebook post, Goswami wrote that while he was unsure about Shekhar’s character or credibility, he had observed that Shekhar had maintained a one-sided stance from the outset. He noted that Shekhar recently alleged that Zubeen Garg was poisoned—a claim Goswami described as significant information that investigators would likely pursue.

However, Goswami voiced apprehension over certain controversial and potentially offensive remarks made by Shekhar, calling them irrelevant and disrespectful to the late artist. He also mentioned that two women accused in the case had reportedly supported some of these statements in court, though he did not reveal their names, citing the sub-judice nature of the matter.

Goswami stressed that while individuals have the right to speak, it is inappropriate to make unverified claims public. He urged caution from both investigators and the judiciary, emphasizing that no accused or individual should disrespect Zubeen Garg, who remains a revered figure in Assam and is celebrated globally.

He concluded his post with a poignant reminder: “Zubeen Garg is not here today to respond.”

