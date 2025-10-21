Who Is Telling The Truth About Tree Cutiting At Dighalipukhuri After Zubeen's Death?

“Why should I believe them when they say they love Zubeen?”-- Assam's prominent actor Ravi Sharma took a dig at the BJP-led government in an interview with a private news channel. He stated that shortly after the death of Zubeen Garg on September 19, the trees at the Dighalipukhuri area were being cut down. Sarma further questioned the sincerity of the government, urging the people of Assam to remain vigilant and aware of political manoeuvres over the issue.

In reaction to the statement by Ravi Sarma, Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Public Relations and Water Resources, on Thursday responded to comments made by the Assamese actor regarding the alleged cutting of trees at Dighalipukhuri following the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

In a Facebook post, Hazarika addressed Sarma directly, stating that he had been misled. “The claim that trees at Dighlipukhuri were cut after the death of our beloved artist Zubeen Garg is false propaganda. I want to make it clear that no trees along the banks of Dighalipukhuri have been cut, nor has there been any proposal to cut them. This allegation is baseless,” Hazarika wrote.

Reacting to the statement by the Assamese actor, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that, after Zubeen's demise, no trees were cut in the Dighalipukhuri area.

In response to the ministers’ statements, Ravi Sarma again posted on his Facebook page that, “I may be speaking falsely, but the video does not lie.” and in the video, the protesters mentioned that, according to the Chief Minister’s notice from the Gauhati Press Club area, bridge construction will soon begin. The protesters stated that while the materials required for construction have been kept there, even the small plants are being uprooted. They questioned, “Is this politics?” adding that it has been only a few days since the passing of our beloved, yet the government has resumed its work by cutting trees. The protesters claimed that the government is acting according to its own desires.

