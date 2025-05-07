Who The BJP Assam Pradesh Social Media Posts Target Post Indian Air Strike On Terrorist Hideouts In Pakistan

“Now, the liberal gangs, human rights activists, Congress supporters, so-called intellectuals, and a few disguised journalists will come to level baseless allegations against the Army, the government, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi”- reads a BJP Assam Pradesh social media today.

The post defended the Indian Army’s recent action against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, while criticizing what it called “propaganda attempts” by certain groups.

Clarifying the nature of the operation, the post stated, “Let there be no doubt, this is not an attack on the people of Pakistan. Only nine terrorist hideouts have been destroyed.” The BJP Assam Pradesh facebook post further urged people to remember the innocent Indian civilians who were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Beware of such people.

In a different social media post today, BJP Assam Pradesh drew a stark comparison between the leadership styles of the BJP and Congress during times of national crisis. Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai attack under the UPA regime, the post claimed that the Congress leadership was more focused on peace talks, while Rahul Gandhi was allegedly seen attending a party at a farmhouse.

In contrast, the post highlighted the prompt response by the current government following the Pahalgam attack. It noted that Prime Minister Modi cancelled his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia and Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately visited the attack site. The BJP further claimed that India responded by violating the Indus Waters Treaty and launching missiles that destroyed nine terrorist hideouts across the border.

“This is the difference in leadership,” the post concluded.

