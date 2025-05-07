India’s Military Strategy: Doval Hints at Tougher Response to Pakistan if Provoked

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's remarks on Wednesday hint at a potential escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, despite his reassurances that India has “no intent to escalate” following Operation Sindoor. In a detailed briefing to officials from the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Japan, Doval emphasized that while India has no desire to prolong hostilities, it is "fully prepared to retaliate resolutely" if provoked by Pakistan.

But what does this statement really mean for the region’s security dynamics?

Doval made it clear that India’s recent missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir were "measured, non-escalatory, and restrained." However, this careful wording could be interpreted as India sending a warning shot to Pakistan—while its actions so far have been precise, the message is unequivocal: any further provocations will be met with a firm response.

Sources suggest that India’s approach to Operation Sindoor could be part of a broader strategy to counter cross-border terrorism without triggering a full-scale conflict. The timing of these strikes—shortly after the deadly Pahalgam attack—raises questions about whether this is just the beginning of a more aggressive stance. Could there be more strikes in the pipeline, targeting deeper terror networks within Pakistan or PoK?

India’s diplomatic outreach to Russia and France also signals a carefully calibrated move. It’s possible that Doval is preparing the international community for potential further actions, ensuring they understand India’s position while urging Pakistan to reconsider its escalation.

As both nations remain on high alert along the LoC, the speculation grows: will Pakistan respond with its own military moves? And if so, will India’s next response be even more forceful, as NSA Doval’s words suggest? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear—India appears ready to defend its interests while keeping a tight grip on the reins of escalation.

