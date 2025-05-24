Wife’s Illicit Affair Blamed as Man Takes Own Life in Lumding

In a shocking incident from Lumding, Assam, a railway employee allegedly died by suicide, reportedly due to mental harassment and his wife's extramarital affair. The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Bijoy Majumdar, was an employee of the electricity department under Lumding Junction. He was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in South Lumding’s Kalyan Nagar on Friday (May 23, 2025).

According to family members and his sister said that, Bijoy had been under immense mental stress owing to his wife’s alleged affair and continued psychological abuse. His sister claimed that these issues pushed Bijoy to take the extreme step.

Bijoy was immediately rushed to Lumding Railway Hospital upon discovery, but doctors declared him dead upon reaching the hospital.

Notably, just days before the incident, on May 18, 2025, Bijoy had filed a formal complaint with the Lumding Police Station against his wife, citing her extramarital relationship and the mental torment he was suffering as a result.

The police have now sent the body for post-mortem to Nagaon and have launched an investigation into the case to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the death.

