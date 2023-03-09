Will Cooperative if There is No Wrong Info in Guv’s Speech: Assam Congress

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Thursday said that the party will cooperate with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria only if the information provided in his speech is correct.

After the conclusion of Congress Legislative Party meeting, the congress leader expressed the party’s view on request of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to support the speech of governor.

“We will cooperate only if there is no wrong information in speech. Other than that we will play our role against any action taken by the government which is against the well being of our state’s common people,” he said.

Saikia said, “The government wants to strengthen the finances through liquor revenue which is harmful for society.”

Meanwhile, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam said that they will stand and cooperate with the government only if their decision is in the interest of the citizens.

Rafiqul, after the conclusion of AIUDF Legislative meeting, said the party is against the decision to cancel recognition of schools whose HSLC results have been poor in these last few years.