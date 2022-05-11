Will Do Everything Possible to Oust Corrupt BJP In Assam: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that he will do "everything possible" to oust the corrupt BJP government from power in Assam. The TMC leader is in Guwahati to inaugurate the party office in the capital city of the state.

Addressing Trinamool Congress workers for the first time in Assam at a programme in Machkhowa, the MP set a target of winning 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state out of 14 in 2024.



"Wherever the TMC has entered, it has fought till the last. We will fight to evict the BJP in two years... I won't budge until we win in this state,” he said.

Also Read: 282 Skeletons Of Soldiers Taking Part In Revolt Of 1857 Found In Amritsar



He further stated that they will do everything possible to remove the corrupt BJP even if he is killed. “We won't look back once we start the fight," he added.



He also exuded confidence that West Bengal's ruling party will form government in both Tripura and Meghalaya, where assembly elections are due next year.



"Assembly elections in Assam are due in four years. But, the Lok Sabha polls will take place in two years. We will fight and win 10 seats out of 14 here," the TMC leader said.



He said the TMC will form district and block committees in Assam within the next few months, and the party will have such panels in all the booths by the end of 2022.