282 Skeletons Of Soldiers Taking Part In Revolt Of 1857 Found In Amritsar

As many as 282 skeletons of Indian soldiers, who were part of India’s first war of independence in 1857, were found during an excavation near Amritsar on Wednesday.

Dr. J S Sherawat, assistant professor at the department of Anthropology of Punjab University informed about the discovery. The soldiers had revolted against the use of pork and beef-greased cartridges, reported ANI.

Sherawat said, “These skeletons belong to 282 Indian soldiers killed during India's first freedom struggle against the British in 1857. These were excavated from a well found underneath a religious structure in Ajnala near Amritsar in Punjab.”