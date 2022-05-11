282 Skeletons Of Soldiers Taking Part In Revolt Of 1857 Found In Amritsar
282 skeletons of soldiers of 1857 revolt found in Amritsar | Image: ANI
National

282 Skeletons Of Soldiers Taking Part In Revolt Of 1857 Found In Amritsar

Dr. J S Sherawat, assistant professor at the department of Anthropology of Punjab University informed about the discovery. The soldiers had revolted against the use of pork and beef-greased cartridges.
Pratidin Time

As many as 282 skeletons of Indian soldiers, who were part of India’s first war of independence in 1857, were found during an excavation near Amritsar on Wednesday.

Dr. J S Sherawat, assistant professor at the department of Anthropology of Punjab University informed about the discovery. The soldiers had revolted against the use of pork and beef-greased cartridges, reported ANI.

Sherawat said, “These skeletons belong to 282 Indian soldiers killed during India's first freedom struggle against the British in 1857. These were excavated from a well found underneath a religious structure in Ajnala near Amritsar in Punjab.”

Also Read
Guwahati: Abhishek Banerjee Apologizes to Journalists Misbehaved by his Security

“These soldiers were revolting against the use of pork and beef greased cartridges, a study has suggested. Coins, medals, DNA study, elemental analysis, anthropological, radio-carbon dating, all point towards the same,” he added.

It may be noted that the revolt of 1857 has been called the first war of India’s independence. Indian sepoys recruited under the British Indian army had revolted against the use of pork and beef cartridges for firearms, citing religious beliefs.

Also Read
PM Modi Hails Former PM Vajpayee, Scientists Behind Pokhran Tests
Indian Soldiers
Revolt of 1857
Skeletons

Related Stories

No stories found.