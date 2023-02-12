Will Fulfill My Responsibility Honestly: Newly Appointed Assam Guv

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Gulab Chand Kataria has been given the responsibility of the Governor of Assam on which he said he would "fulfil the responsibility honestly."

Talking to ANI, Gulab Chand Kataria said, "My party has always shown its trust in me." Whenever the party has given me whatever, responsibility, I have tried to fulfil it to the best of my ability."

Responding to reporters' questions on what will be his priority in Assam, Kataria said, "PM Narendra Modi and senior people of my party consider me worthy of doing that work. With god and party leaders' blessings, I will definitely try to live up to their expectations."

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kataria said, "Two days back I received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he asked about my health."

Even Gulabchand Kataria was not known that he is going to be the next Governor of Assam state.

"I get the information about becoming the Governor from the media this morning. After that many big leaders associated with the party called him," Kataria said.