Sivasagar Rape: One Accused Arrested, Protests Intensify Demanding Justice

The Demow police have arrested one of the accused in the rape case of a girl in Assam’s Sivasagar, sources said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Bhaiti Topno alias Lothar. As per sources, Bhaiti was apprehended while hiding inside a house in Demow's Kosumari area.

Meanwhile, a police search is underway in Margherita to trace the other accused named Sunil Topno.

Notably, the victim, a 9th-grade student, was walking on the road when she was abducted by three men in a Tata vehicle. They gagged her and took her to the home of one of the perpetrators identified as Sunil, where she was allegedly raped by both Sunil and his accomplice, Bhaiti. The men, intoxicated, played loud music while committing the crime.

The victim managed to escape and informed her mother about the ordeal. The family immediately filed a police complaint at Demow police station.

Currently undergoing treatment at the Sivasagar Civil Hospital, the victim expressed her despair to the media, stating that she might be forced to take extreme measures if justice is not served.

Earlier today, protests were held in Sivasagar demanding justice for the rape victim. Several organizations gathered at Daulmukh Chariali, condemning the police's failure to apprehend the perpetrators even after six days had passed since the incident. The protesters expressed their outrage over the lack of action and called for swift justice.