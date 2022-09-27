World Tourism Day: Assam Holds Cultural Procession In Kaziranga

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27 since 1980.

It is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the adoption of Statutes of Organisation in 1970 which paved the way for the establishment of United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNTWO) five years later.

During its third session held at Torremolinos in Spain in the year 1979, the UNTWO General Assembly decided to organize World Tourism Day commencing from the year 1980.

The particular date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of UNWTO Statutes.

This year the theme of the World Tourism Day is 'Rethinking Tourism'.

In Assam, World Tourism Day is being celebrated at Kaziranga.

It is organised by the Assam Tourism Department with a huge cultural procession inaugurated by Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah in the presence of Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

The procession was attended by various cultural groups and local people.