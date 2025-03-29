Young Man Found Dead in Duliajan Rented House, Three Friends Surrender

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Assam's Duliajan witnessed a shocking incident after the body of a young man, identified as Udit Gogoi, was recovered from a rented house in Natun Colony. His family suspects that he was murdered in a premeditated manner.

Advertisment

According to reports, Udit had recently traveled to Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, with his friends. However, on the previous night, his lifeless body was left in the rented house, following which three of his friends surrendered to the police. This incident created a stir among the local people and his family.

The surrendered individuals have been identified as Purnakanta Gogoi from Moran village in Charaideo, Arunjyoti Thakur from Charimuthia village in Lakwa, and Ratul Gogoi from Botamora village.

An FIR has been lodged at Duliajan police station against three friends of Udit Gogoi in connection with his mysterious death. The body showed visible injury marks, raising suspicions regarding the circumstances of his death.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and promptly initiated an investigation into the incident.