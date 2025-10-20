‘ZG Pavilion’: Gauhati Town Club Dedicates Academy Pavilion to Zubeen Garg

In a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s cultural icon and ardent football enthusiast Zubeen Garg, Gauhati Town Club has announced that the newly constructed pavilion of its Football Academy at Fulung, North Guwahati, will be named ‘ZG Pavilion’.

The club stated that this dedication is a mark of deep respect for Zubeen Garg’s remarkable contribution to Assamese culture and his lifelong passion for sports, especially football. The pavilion at the Fulung-based academy will now stand as a symbol of his enduring legacy and inspirational journey.

Gauhati Town Club officially confirmed the decision and said the initiative is meant to honour the legend who continues to live in the hearts of millions.