“Zubeen Dreamed of a Prosperous Assam; People Must Continue His Vision,” Garima Garg at Sonapur

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, paid a heartfelt tribute at his cremation site in Sonapur by lighting incense and candles. The site resonated with the voices of thousands of fans singing Zubeen’s popular song“Mayabini”, creating an atmosphere of remembrance and love.

Speaking to the media, Garima said, “Zubeen passed away on Friday, September 19, which is why I visited the cremation site today, as I also did last Friday and also will be visiting in the future too. Whenever I feel the need to speak to him or share something, I come here. In the past, he has given me strength, and now, though he is not physically here, I come to pray to him, seek guidance, and find the strength to move forward. I will continue to visit and share everything with him, believing that he listens and blesses me.

“I urge everyone to pray for him and bless me. Zubeen always trusted and believed in the people of Assam, worked for their welfare, and was a voice for everyone in the state. Now, as it is our turn to honor him, I hope the people he loved and all of Assam unite to fulfill his vision. He always dreamed of a prosperous Assam, and I hope the people of Assam will carry forward that vision.”

Fans of Zubeen Garg gathered at the cremation site as Garima Saikia Garg paid her respects, voicing their demand for justice and calling for the truth to be revealed. People from across Assam continue to visit the site, honouring his memory and celebrating his enduring legacy in Assamese music and culture.

