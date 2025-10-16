Garima Saikia Garg Appeals for Peace After Violent Clashes in Baksa

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, shared an emotional post on Facebook Thursday morning, acknowledeged the grief felt by the entire community while also urging people to maintain peace in the wake of recent unrest.

She wrote, “I have not only lost my husband. Every Assamese household has lost a son, a brother, a friend, or a loved one. People all over the world who loved him have also felt this loss. Everyone’s hearts and minds are heavy with grief, pain, and many questions.”

She urged people to support and understand one another during this difficult time, stressing the need for peace.

“At such a time, it is very important for all of us to try to understand each other’s feelings. We should leave aside pretenses and formalities, and simply support one another with kind and straightforward words. May there be peace and unity, and may there be no news of further harm or disturbances, God willing.”

Her message ended with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

The post comes in the wake of violent clashes that erupted outside Baksa District Jail on Wednesday, leaving at least 21 people injured. According to official reports, the injured include 10 police personnel, 2 journalists, and several civilians. Two civilians in critical condition were referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment, while some gunshot victims were shifted to AIIMS, Guwahati. Hospital authorities confirmed that all injured are under medical supervision, with their conditions being closely monitored.

The unrest followed the transfer of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, accused in the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg, along with three others, Sandeepan Garg and two personal security officers, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, to the Baksa District Jail. All five accused were earlier remanded to judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup Metro District.

Tensions escalated as locals demanding justice for Zubeen Garg gathered outside the jail, shouting slogans such as “Hand Siddharth over to us… we want justice!” and “Joi Zubeen Da!” Scuffles broke out between police and protesters, with stone-pelting, pushing, and shoving reported. A police vehicle was attacked, its glass broken, and one female officer sustained injuries. Reports also indicate that some protesters set fire to a police vehicle, while three police vehicles and a private satellite channel’s van were reportedly damaged.

Journalists covering the unrest were also hurt, with Pratidin Time’s Nalbari correspondent Nakul Talukdar and video journalist Raju Das sustaining injuries from stone-pelting. Police resorted to tear gas, blank firing, and baton charges to control the crowd.

In response, Baksa district authorities deployed multiple police contingents along with a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team, and additional units from Guwahati, Nalbari, Barpeta, and Darrang districts were sent to reinforce security. The District Magistrate of Baksa, Gautam Das, also issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS for Mushalpur town and surrounding areas near the District Jail to prevent further unrest.

